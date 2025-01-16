With the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on the horizon, ticket prices to the games are in high demand. Per StubHub, the Detroit Lions showdown against the Washington Commanders is the best-selling divisional round game of the NFL playoffs -- outselling the No. 2 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills by almost triple the tickets sold (188%).

Not a surprise Commanders-Lions is a hot ticket. The Commanders are looking for their first conference championship appearance since 1991 and are in the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Lions are looking to host their first conference championship game since 1991 and are the No. 1 seed for the first time in team history.

"The game between the Commanders and Lions has all the makings of a high-demand matchup - a team that just won its first playoff game since 2006 competing against America's favorite team," said Adam Budelli, a StubHub spokesperson. "It's the hottest ticket of the weekend by far, nearly tripling the sales of the other divisional round games."

The Buffalo Bills showdown against the Baltimore Ravens divisional round has sold the most tickets out of any game in the divisional round on StubHub -- and is also the most affordable playoff ticket. Perhaps the weather in Buffalo is playing a role, but the Ravens and Bills is the most anticipated matchup of the weekend as both teams possess the top-two MVP candidates in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

Here is the average price sold for tickets on StubHub of all four divisional round matchups

Notice the Rams-Eagles are a hot ticket, as Sunday's matchup could be the final home game at Lincoln Financial Field this season. If the Lions win Saturday, they'll host the NFC Championship game for the first time -- a ticket price that could be astronomically high (since the Lions have never been to the Super Bowl).