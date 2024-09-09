And we're back! The 2024 season is underway as we had a jam-packed weekend of NFL action.

Week 1 closes out with a great matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers makes his return for New York after only playing four plays in the 2023 season thanks to an Achilles' tear.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Jets at 49ers



Time: Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -6, O/U 45.5

"This is a long trip to play a team in an opener on Monday night for the Jets. It's a big-time challenge against the defending NFC champions. But the Jets have Aaron Rodgers back. He has struggled at times against the 49ers in his career. Look for the Jets to keep this close, but the 49ers will win it late." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the 49ers to beat the Jets on Monday night, 23-21. To see his other Week 1 picks, click here.

"The Jets are 0-5 straight up and against the spread in their last five road prime-time games. But how much can you look into that since Rodgers has never played a road prime-time game for New York. As for the 49ers, they have failed to cover in seven straight home games, outscoring their opponents by an average of .2 points per game. If you're giving me four points with a motivated Jets team on the road, I'm going to take it. Expect a close game that does not feature offensive fireworks, and because it should be close, I'll take the underdog with the better defense to cover. -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Jets to beat the 49ers, 23-20.

