The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are set for a pivotal NFC West showdown in Week 12.

As it stands entering Sunday's contest, San Francisco has a rather commanding lead in the division as they are 9-1 on the year. That said, the defending Super Bowl champions are lurking in the NFC playoff picture with a 6-4 record. A win in this spot would shoot them to 7-4 and leapfrog them over the Rams, who played on Wednesday, as the No. 7 seed in the conference.

Of course, the big story coming into this matchup -- besides the playoff positioning -- is the situation under center for the Niners. Brock Purdy is sidelined with a sprained left ankle. That thrusts Mac Jones in as the starter, which is a role that he enjoyed great success in a year ago. In 2025, Jones was 5-3 as San Francisco's starter in place of the injured Purdy, and San Francisco is hoping for similar results in his first start of 2026.

On the other side, the Seahawks are welcoming back Sam Darnold, who missed the last two games due to quad and rib injuries.

After defeating Seattle on the road back in Week 5, will the 49ers get the season sweep and inch closer to the No. 1 seed? Or will the Seahawks pull off the road win and push themselves into the playoff picture? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find real-time highlights and expert analysis.

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 40.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)