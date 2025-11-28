This wasn't how it was supposed to look for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving, a mistake-filled 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that snapped a five-game winning streak and squandered their lead atop the AFC North. The two-time MVP lost two fumbles and threw an interception for the Ravens, who turned it over five times and struggled to make plays against the Bengals, who had lost four straight coming in.

"I've just got to be consistent," Jackson said. "Can't have turnovers in any game. Two fumbles and an interception. We got to be consistent. We're putting our defense on the field too much. Can't have that."

Jackson hasn't thrown a touchdown pass or rushed for a score over this last three starts and has six turnovers during that stretch, the longest such streak in his career.

"I can't describe that level of frustration, I'm ticked off," Jackson said. "I'm just mad because like I said, we can't have that. Turnovers is big part of winning and losing games. Turning the ball over and giving them extra possessions, this is the outcome."

Explosive plays haven't been there in recent weeks for the Ravens (6-6), who have relied on Derrick Henry to manage the heavy-lifting as the passing game works out the kinks. Henry has four touchdowns on the ground during the last three games, including the first score of Thursday's loss to the Bengals.

Jackson harped on his consistency issues and stiff-armed the notion that a litany of injuries has affected his play. He has missed time or been slowed by an array of ailments, including his hamstring, toe, knee and ankle.

"I feel like I missed throws ... I don't miss those," Jackson said after finishing 17 of 32 for 246 yards. "I don't miss them in practice, I shouldn't miss them in games."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh also insisted Jackson's healthy and he would not be in the lineup if that was not the case.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) now lead the division, but a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday would push the Ravens back into first place thanks to the record vs. common opponents tiebreaker. Baltimore's currently 6-6 this season, which is 10th in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Ravens head-to-head.

The Ravens won't play again until Dec. 7, when they face the Steelers in a pivotal divisional contest. That's a positive for Jackson, who will have additional time to rest his body after playing on Thursday night.

"Everything we want to accomplish is still in front of us," Harbaugh said. "Every game stands alone. This one we'll put behind us."