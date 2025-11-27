Skip to Main Content
Joe Burrow returns on Thanksgiving: Bengals vs. Ravens live updates, where to watch and kickoff time

Baltimore tries to win its sixth straight game when it hosts Cincinnati

By
1 min read

The NFL's Thanksgiving triple-header wraps up in Baltimore, where the Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what is a seismic AFC North battle from several angles. For the Ravens (6-5), they are looking to win their sixth-straight game and maintain their first-place standing in the division after leaping over the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago. As for the Bengals, they are in desperate need of a win, entering this matchup at 3-8 on the year and barely clinging to playoff hopes. 

Luckily for Cincinnati, the franchise is welcoming back quarterback Joe Burrow for the first time since suffering his turf toe injury in Week 2. Burrow had missed the previous nine games, and the Bengals went 1-8 over that stretch. They were 2-0 in his first two starts of the year, so he'll look to get them back to their winning ways with him under center, and possibly back in the playoff conversation. 

This is just the second time the Bengals have played on Thanksgiving in the team's history, last playing on the holiday in 2010 in a loss to the New York Jets. As for Baltimore, this will be the third time they've played on Thanksgiving and won the previous two games. 

Can the Ravens keep this streak alive and further solidify their first-place standing in the division? Or will Joe Burrow's return ignite the Bengals for a surge of their own? As we find out, check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Ravens vs. Bengals live

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives

