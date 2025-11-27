The NFL's Thanksgiving triple-header wraps up in Baltimore, where the Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what is a seismic AFC North battle from several angles. For the Ravens (6-5), they are looking to win their sixth-straight game and maintain their first-place standing in the division after leaping over the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago. As for the Bengals, they are in desperate need of a win, entering this matchup at 3-8 on the year and barely clinging to playoff hopes.

Luckily for Cincinnati, the franchise is welcoming back quarterback Joe Burrow for the first time since suffering his turf toe injury in Week 2. Burrow had missed the previous nine games, and the Bengals went 1-8 over that stretch. They were 2-0 in his first two starts of the year, so he'll look to get them back to their winning ways with him under center, and possibly back in the playoff conversation.

This is just the second time the Bengals have played on Thanksgiving in the team's history, last playing on the holiday in 2010 in a loss to the New York Jets. As for Baltimore, this will be the third time they've played on Thanksgiving and won the previous two games.

Can the Ravens keep this streak alive and further solidify their first-place standing in the division? Or will Joe Burrow's return ignite the Bengals for a surge of their own? As we find out, check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Bengals live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 27 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -7, O/U 51.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

