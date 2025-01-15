Caleb Williams had not one but two head coaches as a rookie in the NFL, playing under Matt Eberflus and interim Thomas Brown during the 2024 season. Now, as the Chicago Bears undergo a search for a full-time replacement, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has listed his preferences for the next man in charge.

"Strong-minded," Williams told the "St. Brown Podcast" of his top priority. "A leader of men."

Asked if he'd prefer a head coach with an offensive background, the quarterback was even clearer.

"Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and be with that coach for the next 19, 17, 15 years," Williams said. "So I can also learn and grow from him and what he's seen and what he's gone through with maybe other quarterbacks. ... But if we got an overall, grand-scheme coach [who] is good with time management, good with the clock, helping control the game ... the only goal I have for my NFL career is to go win a championship."

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a co-host of the podcast, joked after Williams' remarks that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, a popular name in the coaching cycle, is off-limits for the Bears. Williams, however, indicated Johnson fits his description.

"If it's Ben, then, you know ... " he said, leaving the rest to imagination. "And if not, then it is what it is."