Bears' John Fox has no plans to bench Mike Glennon for Mitchell Trubisky

The Bears were a terrible team a season ago, and the expectation is that they would be terrible again this season too. So far, so bad. They were outscored 52-24 in their first two games -- both losses -- and with the playoffs already out of the question (realistically if not mathematically) the biggest remaining storyline is when John Fox will turn the offense over to 2017 No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Certainly Fox had thoughts after watching this:

Or maybe he didn't.

"No," Fox told reporters after the game about whether Trubisky would start against the Steelers in Week 3. "I don't think anybody ... without even seeing the tape yet that you can pin that on the quarterback. Like I said earlier, everybody had their hand in that."

Fair enough. Glennon wasn't the only reason the Bears lost to the Buccaneers. But teams typically selecting a quarterback high in the draft have a glaring need for, you know, a quarterback. Presumably, Fox would agree with this line of thinking even if he isn't yet willing to turn things over to Trubisky.

For now, Glennon says he's not concerned about his job status.

"There's been no communication of [being benched]," he said after the game, "So there's no reason to worry about it. ... We just have to regroup and move on to Pittsburgh. There is nothing we can do to change this game now."

Good news: In September 2014, Glennon, then with the Buccaneers, came into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers. He was just 21 of 42 on the day but threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, including the winner to Mike Evans with seven seconds remaining.

Bad news: The Steelers might have their best defensive unit since they went to the Super Bowl after the 2010 season, and if Bucs linebacker Kwon Alexander's words after Sunday's game are any indication, Pittsburgh will be ready for whatever Glennon and the Bears have in store.

"It was just film study," Alexander told USAToday.com's Lorenzo Reyes of his interception of Glennon. "I already knew what kind of routes they was running in the splits they was in, so I knew that was coming and I read it. When I seen him throw it, I just jumped it. When he looked my way, on my side, it was just like -- go."

Of course, perhaps protecting Trubisky is part of Fox's plan -- the Bears' next five games are all against good teams with solid defenses: Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Ravens and Panthers. Then, in Week 8, the Bears travel to New Orleans to face a hapless Saints unit that has given up 777 passing yards in two games.

God help Bears fans if Trubisky hasn't seen the field by then.

#CHIvsTB Is there any reason John Fox shouldn't have benched Mike Glennon and put in Trubisky? pic.twitter.com/t6TN1nI9HH — Covfefe The Lich (@CovfefeTheLich) September 17, 2017

"Of course I'd love to be out there, but I'll get my time," Trubisky told Reyes on Sunday afternoon. "I know it's coming."