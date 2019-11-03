Bears vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from proven model on 87-60 roll

Teams looking to improve their position in the NFC standings meet when the Chicago Bears face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bears (3-4) are 2-2 against conference opponents, while the Eagles (4-4) are just 2-4 against NFC foes. Sunday's game at Philadelphia is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are tough at home. In fact, including the playoffs, as Philadelphia is tied with Minnesota for the second-best home winning percentage (.759) since 2016. The Eagles could also get field-stretching wide receiver DeSean Jackson back from an abdominal injury. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41, down a field goal from where the line opened. Before making any Bears vs. Eagles picks of your own, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say and see its latest NFL predictions.

Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows that after losing two in a row, the Eagles went to a ground attack against Buffalo and it paid dividends.

The model knows that after losing two in a row, the Eagles went to a ground attack against Buffalo and it paid dividends. Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders became the first Philadelphia running backs to rush for 70-plus yards and a touchdown in a road game since the 1969 season. The Eagles' 218 rushing yards were the most in a single game during Doug Pederson's tenure as Philadelphia's coach. The Bills entered the game allowing just 91.3 yards rushing per game, 10th-best in the league. Now, the Eagles will face a formidable foe in the Bears, who are sixth in the NFL against the run.

Offensively, Philadelphia is also powered by tight end Zach Ertz, who leads the team with 37 receptions for 424 yards and one touchdown. In two career games against Chicago, Ertz has 11 receptions for 130 yards and a score.

But just because Philadelphia has won 10 of its last 14 meetings against Chicago does not guarantee it will cover the Bears vs. Eagles spread on Sunday.

That's because despite its slow start to the season, Chicago has played well on the road, posting wins at Denver and Washington and losing late to Oakland in its game in London. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Bears are 7-4 away from home. Chicago is also 13-5 against the spread in its last 18 games against NFC opponents.

Defensively, Chicago has an edge over Philadelphia in a number of statistical categories, including passing yards given up per game (230.6 to 256.1), rushing yards allowed (86 to 90.5), total yards allowed (316.6 to 346.6), and scoring defense (122 to 199). Linebacker Khalil Mack has been a beast, leading the team in sacks with 5.5 and recording seven tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

So who wins Eagles vs. Bears? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Bears spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.