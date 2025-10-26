Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Bears vs. Ravens live updates: Tyler Huntley efficient as Baltimore tries to cool off red-hot Chicago

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Bears-Ravens matchup

By
1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens may be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson this week against the Chicago Bears, but they were the better team in the first half. Tyler Huntley completed 11 of 12 passes for 110 yards, while Derrick Henry punched in the lone touchdown of the first two quarters -- his 111th career rushing score. 

It's been "bend but don't break" for this Ravens defense. Caleb Williams has created a few splash plays on offense, but the Bears have been unable to finish drives strong. Baltimore has held Chicago's rushing attack in check so far, while Rome Odunze shined with four receptions for 57 yards in the first half. Cairo Santos converted on two field goals, but the Bears need to find the end zone if they want to keep this four-game winning streak alive. 

The Ravens are 4-11 without Jackson since 2019. Can Baltimore get back on track against the surging Bears? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this Week 8 matchup as it happens. 

Where to watch Bears vs. Ravens

Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Bears 6

Caleb Williams 12/17 114 yards
Tyler Huntley 11/12 110 yards

Derrick Henry 9 carries 38 yards 1 TD
Caleb Williams 2 carries 24 yards
D'Andre Swift 4 carries 23 yards
Kyle Monangai 4 carries 13 yards

Zay Flowers 6 catches 57 yards
Mark Andrews 2 catches 29 yards
Rome Odunze four catches 57 yards
Colston Loveland 2 catches 27 yards

First downs: BAL 10 CHI 10
Total yards: BAL 146 CHI 168
Penalties: BAL 4-30 CHI 6-47

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens add three points to their lead

Following a Bears three-and-out, the Ravens put together another 12-play drive that ended in points. This time, Huntley's drive stalled in the red zone, but Tyler Loop came on and hit a 42-yard field goal to give Baltimore a 10-6 lead right before the halftime break. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Derrick Henry scores first TD of the game

The Ravens offense got going on their second possession of the game. Tyler Huntley led this unit 62 yards down the field on 12 plays, and Derrick Henry punched in a 2-yard TD to give Baltimore a 7-6 lead. 

Henry now has 111 career rushing touchdowns, which ranks fifth-most in NFL history. "The King" passed Walter Payton. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears add another FG

Chicago went 61 yards on 11 plays on its second possession, and Santos converted on a 39-yard FG. The Bears are certainly moving the ball, but both possessions have stalled near the end zone. 

CHI 6
BAL 0
15:00 remaining in the second quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rome Odunze up to 57 yards receiving

The Bears are moving the ball once again, and Rome Odunze has been an impact player early on. He's caught four passes for 57 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens go three-and-out on first possession

Tyler Huntley couldn't get anything going on his first possession of the game. Following a Derrick Henry run on first down, "Snoop" was sacked by Montez Sweat on second down. That set up a third-and-9, and Zay Flowers couldn't move the chains with a 7-yard reception. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bets I'm on today

With Lamar Jackson out again I'm taking the Bears in this matchup.

Bears -1.5 alternate spread + Caleb Williams 2 passing TDs = +288

Bears ML + D'Andre Swift 40 rushing yards + Colston Loveland 2 receptions = +234

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears cap eight-minute drive with FG

Hey Caleb Williams, save some clock for the Ravens. The Bears' opening possession lasted 8:10, as Chicago picked up 64 yards on 13 plays. The Bears got as close as three yards from the end zone, but couldn't punch it in. Rookie Mike Green sacked Williams on third-and-goal.

Santos is good from 32 yards out. Bears lead 3-0. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams comes out firing vs. Ravens

This Bears offense is moving the ball easily. Caleb Williams completed an 18-yard pass to Colston Loveland on the first play from scrimmage, then came right back two plays later and hit Rome Odunze for 16 yards. 
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Former NFL center Nick Mangold dies at 41

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Week 8 On-Site Preview: Dolphins at Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Week 8 On-Site Preview: Titans at Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Week 8 On-Site Preview: Cowboys at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Week 8 On-Site Preview: Bears at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    NFL News & Notes: Aaron Glenn Refuses To Announce Starting QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NFL News & Notes: Love Looking to Steal Rodgers' Spotlight

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    NFL News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Full Participant Friday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    BREAKING: A.J. Brown (Hamstring) Out vs Giants | Sun, 1 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    NFL Week 8 Bold Predictions: Drake Maye Throws For 300 YDS vs Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    NFL Week 8 Bold Predictions: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens Go for 100 YDS Each vs Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    NFL Week 8 Bold Predictions: Eagles Dominate Giants as Saquon Bounces Back

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NFL Week 8 Bold Predictions: Andy Dalton & Panthers Upset the Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    NFL Week 8 Bold Predictions: Jets & Tyrod Taylor Get First Win vs Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Vikings Need To Trade For LB Logan Wilson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Vikings Need To Trade For Edge Bradley Chubb

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Vikings Need To Trade For OT Braxton Jones

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Vikings Need To Trade For C Ethan Pocic

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Vikings Need To Trade For QB Kirk Cousins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Colts Looking For Edge & DB Help To Bolster Defense At Deadline

See All NFL Videos