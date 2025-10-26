The Baltimore Ravens may be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson this week against the Chicago Bears, but they were the better team in the first half. Tyler Huntley completed 11 of 12 passes for 110 yards, while Derrick Henry punched in the lone touchdown of the first two quarters -- his 111th career rushing score.

It's been "bend but don't break" for this Ravens defense. Caleb Williams has created a few splash plays on offense, but the Bears have been unable to finish drives strong. Baltimore has held Chicago's rushing attack in check so far, while Rome Odunze shined with four receptions for 57 yards in the first half. Cairo Santos converted on two field goals, but the Bears need to find the end zone if they want to keep this four-game winning streak alive.

The Ravens are 4-11 without Jackson since 2019. Can Baltimore get back on track against the surging Bears? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this Week 8 matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Bears vs. Ravens