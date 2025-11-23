Skip to Main Content
Bears vs. Steelers live updates: Caleb Williams, Chicago look to keep rolling with Aaron Rodgers out

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 12 matchup of two first-place teams

We've got a matchup between two first-place teams on Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears.

Fresh off of a blowout win over the Bengals, Pittsburgh (6-4) is now in pursuit of only its second-ever win in Chicago. In order to do that, the Steelers will have to upset a Bears team that has won seven of their last eight games after an 0-2 start. A big reason for Chicago's recent success has been the late-game play of quarterback Caleb Williams, whose five game-winning drives this season is a franchise record. 

Speaking of quarterbacks, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports Evan Washburn on NFL Today+ that Aaron Rodgers will not play. ""I'll provide you with complete clarity: He's not going to play today.'' Rodgers was listed as questionable for this game as he is dealing with a fracture in his left wrist. The Steelers' offense will be led by veteran backup Mason Rudolph, who has an 8-4-1 record as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback that includes wins in each of his last three starts.  

Will the Bears get their fourth straight win, or will the Steelers pull off the upset while getting a rare victory in the Windy City? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Steelers vs. Bears live

Steelers force quick punt

After two runs netting just four yards, Kyle Dugger breaks up Caleb Williams' third-down pass that was then nearly picked off by Brandin Echols. 

Steelers' first drive will start at their own 28-yard-line. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 6:06 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 1:06 pm EST
 
Steelers kicking off

Pittsburgh won the toss and deferred to the second half. Bears to start the game with the ball on a very sunny Chicago afternoon. 

Cam Heyward on the field for the Steelers despite being seen in a walking boot following Friday's practice. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 6:03 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 1:03 pm EST
 
TJ about to pass JJ

T.J. Watt is a sack away from passing big brother J.J. Watt on the career sack list. T.J. 31, has 114 career sacks. He has six sacks through 10 games this season. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 5:55 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 12:55 pm EST
 
Wounded Bears

With each of the Bears' starting linebackers hurt, backups D'Marco Jackson, rookie Ruben Hyppolite II and five-year veteran Amen Ogbongbemiga will receive elevated roles today. 

Expect the Steelers to attack the middle of the Bears' defense with runs and quick passes. Rudolph specifically had success last week on quick, short completions across the field to DK Metcalf. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 5:30 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 12:30 pm EST
 
Party like it's 1995

The Windy City hasn't been the most hospitable environment for the Steelers, who are 1-12 lifetime in Chicago. The Steelers' only win in Chicago took place in 1995, when Pittsburgh recorded a 37-34 OT win behind Neil O'Donnell's 341 yards passing and a defense that picked off Erik Kramer three times. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 5:16 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 12:16 pm EST
 
More on Mason

Mason Rudolph
Mason Rudolph is one of the most experienced backup quarterbacks in the NFL. 

Now 30, Rudolph has won each of his last three regular season starts for Pittsburgh, which each of those occurring late in the 2023 season. The Steelers were 7-7 and was in the midst of a three-game losing streak before Rudolph held lead them to three straight wins to clinch a playoff berth. He then became the first QB since Ben Roethlisberger to start in a playoff game. 

In his second season, Rudolph went 5-3 as Pittsburgh's QB1 after Big Ben suffered a season-ending injury. He started just two game between 2020-22: a gamely albeit losing performance against the Browns in Week 17 of the 2020 season and an uninspiring effort in a tie to the Lions in 2021. 

Rudolph spent the 2024 season with the Titans (going 1-4 as their starter) before re-signing with the Steelers this past offseason. Last week, he helped the Steelers' offense eclipse 300 yards for the first time since Week 7. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 5:01 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 12:01 pm EST
 
Bears inactives

Chicago is hurting at LB and will have a new starting LT today in rookie Ozzy Trapilo should make his first-career start at the spot today. The second-round pick will have the daunting task of going up against Herbig and Watt. 

LB T.J. Edwards 

LB Noah Sewell 

LT Theo Benedet 

RB Travis Homer 

DT Jonathan Ford 

QB Case Keenum 

WR Jahdae Walker

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 4:44 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 11:44 am EST
 
Steelers inactives

Along with Rodgers, Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith is also not playing today. Nick Herbig, who currently leads the Steelers with 6.5 sacks, is slated to start opposite T.J. Watt. Promising rookie Jack Sawyer will also get more reps today with Highsmith out. 

Steelers inactives 

QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist) 

OLB Alex Highsmith (pec) 

OL Andrus Peat 

DL Brodric Martin 

DL Logan Lee

Bryan DeArdo
November 23, 2025, 4:38 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 11:38 am EST
 
Aaron Rodgers will not play for Steelers

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to CBS Sports Evan Washburn just a few minutes ago: "I'll provide you with complete clarity: He's not going to play today.''

Kevin Steimle
November 23, 2025, 3:46 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 10:46 am EST
