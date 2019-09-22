Ben Roethlisberger expected to make full recovery from elbow surgery and begin throwing in spring
The particular procedure to repair Roethlisberger's elbow is not nearly as bad as it could have been
The Steelers are confident that Ben Roethlisberger will make a full return from elbow surgery in 2020, as he avoided any ligament or tendon damage when injured in Week 2, and his recovery plan includes beginning throwing this spring, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Had Roethlisberger required a different procedure to repair or replace ligaments in the elbow, the timeframe would have been significantly longer. However, this procedure is to repair a muscle tear, and the timetable puts him easily on pace for the start of camp, let alone Week 1, the source said. Roethlisberger grabbed his elbow in the first half of Sunday's loss to Seattle, left the game quickly and did not return.
Upon learning of the need for season-ending surgery, the potential Hall of Fame quarterback immediately told coaches and management that he was adamant about playing next season and, later last week, released a statement affirming his desire to continue playing. Roethlisberger, who will be 38 next season, has dabbled with retirement talk in the past, but Steelers brass is convinced he wants to play on. He signed a contract extension prior to this season that ties him to the Steelers through the 2021 season. It will pay him $21 million in 2020 (with $16 million of it already guaranteed for injury) and would be worth $19 million in total in 2021 (with $14 million guaranteed for injury).
Roethlisberger reported to camp in great shape and was dead set on showing that this offense could still be elite, despite the departures of Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown and Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell in recent years. However, he started slowly and had difficulty connecting with his new receivers through the first six quarters of the season, going 20 for 40 for just 204 yards and an interception when targeting a receiver, with almost all of that throwing to incumbent JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The Steelers are confident in youngster Mason Rudolph's ability to run the offense and play winning football, though expectations for the overall production this unit is accustomed to churning out have certainly been tempered some internally, I'm told. Rudolph was selected in the third round in 2018 with an eye toward grooming him to replace Roethlisberger one day, but certainly not with Week 3 of the 2019 season in mind.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Cam could miss several games
Kyle Allen takes over at quarterback for Carolina as Newton recovers from a foot injury
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Bengals cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eddy Pineiro questionable for Monday
Eddy Pineiro was a surprise addition to the injury report on Saturday
-
Week 3 injuries: Cam, Staley out
Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 injury report
-
Expert picks for every Week 3 game
The NFL is back for Week 3, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
NFL DFS: Picks, DK lineups for Week 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.