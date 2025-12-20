The 6-8 Miami Dolphins have reached a crisis point with their quarterback situation, benching their high-priced starter Tua Tagovailoa to see what seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers can do in the final three games of the season.

Tagovailoa's future in Miami is now murky at best, as the Dolphins' quest to find a legitimate franchise quarterback may begin again if they opt to move on from the former No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft this offseason. The No. 1 pick in that draft was Joe Burrow, who is having his own crisis of faith right now on the 4-10 Bengals, wondering aloud whether his long-term future should be in Cincinnati.

Burrow and the Bengals travel to Miami on Saturday, and ahead of that meeting we learned that the Dolphins made a push to swap picks with Cincinnati so they could take Burrow.

Miami offered four first round picks to move up and take Burrow, but the Bengals shut them down immediately and refused to engage in any conversations about moving down, per ESPN.

The Bengals quickly ascended the ranks of the AFC with Burrow, reaching the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC title game in 2022, proving their commitment to keeping that pick correct. However, injuries have cost him significant chunks of three other seasons and they've yet to return to the playoffs since that 2022 campaign.

That has Burrow frustrated and contemplating his future, with next season being particularly important for Burrow and the Bengals if they're going to keep their star QB happy.

Sunday's game in Miami won't have any real stakes for the 2025 season, but the Bengals will be looking at the Dolphins as a cautionary tale of where they could be if they don't figure things out soon to keep Burrow happy (and healthy).