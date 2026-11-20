CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals offense has been nearly unstoppable this year. Heading into Week 11, Joe Burrow is the MVP favorite and one of the reasons that he's been so successful this year is because he has arguably the top receiving tandem in the league in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Through the first 10 weeks, there are only seven players in the NFL who have topped 800 receiving yards, and both Bengals players are on that list. Chase ranks fourth in the NFL with 878 receiving yards while Higgins is right behind him with 824 yards, which ranks sixth in the league.

Chase and Higgins are just the fourth receiving duo in NFL history to both hit the 800-yard mark in just nine games (Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have also topped 800 yards this year, but the Packers duo has played 10 games compared to just nine for the Bengals duo).

The two Cincinnati receivers are both on pace to finish with more than 1,500 yards, which is mostly notable because no team has ever had TWO players hit 1,500 yards in the same season. As a matter of fact, it's been 26 years since a duo even came close to hitting that mark.

Back in 2000, Torry Holt finished with 1,635 yards while playing for the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams and his teammate, Isaac Bruce, finished with 1,471. In 1995, the Lions' receiving tandem of Herman Moore (1,686) and Brent Perriman (1,488) came closer than anyone to having two players on the same team hit 1,500 yards, but Perriman came up 12 yards short. The Lions duo totaled 3,174 yards, which is the NFL record for a receiving tandem. The record has somehow stood for 31 years, even with the league now in a pass-happy era.

This year, Chase is on pace for 1,658 yards while Higgins is on pace for 1,556, which would put them at 3,214, topping Moore and Perriman. During a press conference on Thursday, Chase was asked if it would be meaningful for him and Higgins to become the first duo to top 1,500 yards in the same season, and he didn't hesitate with his answer.

"100%," Chase said. "I'm not pushing for it, but I'm definitely speaking it into existence with me and Tee."

This week, the Bengals get to face a Commanders defense that has given up at least 120 receiving yards to five different players this season, so Chase and/or Higgins could end up having a big game on Monday night.

Burrow is good at spreading the ball around, which is why Chase and Higgins are both succeeding.

Both guys have been hot at different times this season. There was a four-game span starting in Week 4 where Higgins topped 145 yards in three of four games. As for Chase, he's been unstoppable over the Bengals' past three games, catching 32 passes for 527 yards. In terms of NFL history, Jerry Rice is the only player who's had a better three-game span and that happened back in 1995.

One reason the Bengals' star duo is putting up such big numbers is that opposing defenses can't seem to figure out who they should take out of the game.

"What all that going on with me and Tee is just how the coverage works out," Chase said of why one of them always seems to be open. "Maybe a coverage could be sliding to my side the whole time, but then the coverage that's sliding to my side is the look we want or maybe it's the opposite, they're going to my side and it's not open, but Tee's getting a one-on-one on the backside. It's really pick your poison playing with us. And this year, Tee's jumped into more of a bigger role of his play than usually."

Chase and Higgins have both hit 1,000 yards in the same season twice, but that hasn't happened since 2022. Both guys could hit that number before the month of November is over, and if that happens, they'll have their sights set on the historic 1,500-yard mark that no duo has ever hit.