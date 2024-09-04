There's no rest for the wary -- or the full. Just days after eating 83 hot dogs and buns, Joey Chestnut is throwing his hat back into the competitive eating ring.

Chestnut will compete in a five-on-one Oktoberfest bratwurst eating challenge during halftime of the Cincinnati Bengals' season opener against the New England Patriots, according to an announcement from the team.

This halftime show competition will have five competitors going head-to-head with Chestnut. The 40-year-old has faced multiple elite competitors in the past, so this will be nothing new for him.

Instead of taking the stage in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut ended up facing a group of four soldiers in a hot dog eating competition at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He ended up eating 57 hot dogs and buns, while the team of soldiers devoured just 48 hot dogs and buns in the competition.

Chestnut also has a history when it comes to eating bratwurst. Back in 2021, Chestnut won his 10th bratwurst-eating title at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, when he put down 68 bratwursts in just 10 minutes.

This latest food endeavor comes just days after he competed in a head-to-head hot dog eating competition against longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a live event. Chestnut ended up setting a new world record with 83 hot dogs and buns to defeat Kobayashi.

Chestnut's Labor Day performance marked the first marquee competition since he was banned from competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest due to his new partnership with Impossible Foods. This came after Chestnut stated that Major League Eating altered the terms of his agreement in regard to endorsing other products. Chestnut revealed that he thought it was too close to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to make any changes, and therefore didn't compete this past Fourth of July.

Chestnut has won the Mustard Belt on 16 occasions, and he has been victorious in the annual Fourth of July competition in eight consecutive years before not participating at Coney Island in 2024.