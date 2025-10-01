Three NFL teams are winless entering the Week 5 NFL schedule, and all three of them are in action on Sunday afternoon. The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are both underdogs in their respective Week 5 matchups, while the New Orleans Saints are 2.5-point favorites against the New York Giants at DraftKings. New Orleans played Buffalo close last week on the road, and SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Saints to cover the spread 61% of the time. It has also locked in NFL picks for Titans vs. Cardinals and Jets vs. Cowboys.

The model simulates every game and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three NFL winless team betting picks for NFL Week 5 (odds subject to change):

Saints -2.5 vs. Giants (-102)

Over 47.5 in Jets vs. Cowboys (-110)

Over 41.5 in Cardinals vs. Titans (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +628 (risk $100 to win $628).

Saints -2.5 vs. Giants (-102, DraftKings)

New Orleans was within one possession in losses to Arizona and San Francisco to start the season, and it covered the spread as a 14.5-point underdog in a loss at Buffalo in Week 4. The Saints only trailed the unbeaten Bills by two points in the fourth quarter, as they racked up 189 rushing yards on 34 carries. This is an ideal spot for New Orleans to notch its first win of the season, as the Giants have lost three of their first four games and are going on the road for the first time since Week 2. SportsLine's model has New Orleans covering the spread in 61% of simulations.

Over 47.5 in Jets vs. Cowboys (-110, DraftKings)



New York has struggled to slow down every opponent on its schedule thus far, giving up at least 27 points in all four games. Only four teams in the NFL have allowed more points per game than the Jets (30.0), and one of those teams is Dallas (33.0). Both teams have been better offensively, so this is shaping up to be a high-scoring affair. The Cowboys rank fifth in the league in points per game (28.5) after playing to a 40-40 tie against Green Bay last week. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 52 points, with the Over cashing 58% of the time.

Over 41.5 in Cardinals vs. Titans (-108, DraftKings)

Tennessee is another team in the bottom five of the league in scoring defense, allowing 30 points per game. The Titans were shut out by Houston last week, but they scored 39 combined points in their previous two outings. Running back Tony Pollard has finished with at least 60 rushing yards in three of Tennessee's first four games. Arizona's offense has scored at least 20 points three times this year, and it should feast against Tennessee's defense. The model is projecting 48 points, helping the Over cash 64% of the time.