Bills vs. Ravens live updates: Buffalo hosts Baltimore in a huge AFC battle as Lamar Jackson returns

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are squaring up for a pivotal AFC showdown in Orchard Park. Both of these playoff contenders are trying to establish themselves as the team to beat in the conference, with Buffalo coming into this contest 5-1 on the year while Baltimore sits at 4-3.

Buffalo will have the rest advantage in this Week 8 matchup after being on the bye in Week 7, but don't underestimate the boost the Ravens are getting with the return of Lamar Jackson. The two-time NFL MVP is making his return to action after missing the past three weeks due to an ankle injury. Before going down, Jackson was on a tear to begin the year playing in first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system. Through his first four games, he was completing 70.8% of his throws with a 10.1 yards-per-attempt average, six passing touchdowns and one interception. If he's anywhere close to that version of himself in this game, it'll go a long way in upsetting Josh Allen and the Bills' high-flying offense.

Allen comes into Week 8 leading the NFL in total touchdowns (17) and is a perfect 8-0 in his career coming off a bye (+13.4 PPG differential). The Bills QB is also 4-2 in head-to-head matchups against Jackson, which includes three straight wins in Buffalo.

Will Allen extend that success he's enjoyed post-bye and against Jackson? Will Baltimore keep pace in a highly competitive AFC North and see Jackson get a rare win over Allen? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Bills vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -3 (via DraftKings)