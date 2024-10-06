Josh Allen and the Bills stagnated. Ty Johnson gets stopped for a 2-yard loss and Allen's throw is incomplete to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Bills still trail 20-17. Allen is 9-of-23 for 131 yards and a touchdown pass. Bills need another stop.
Bills vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for key AFC game
Josh Allen and the 3-1 Bills take on C.J. Stroud and the 3-1 Texans
The Houston Texans don't have their top two running back, yet their offensive is still clicking as they lead the Buffalo Bills 17-3 at halftime. Nico Collins has a 67-yard touchdown catch in an impressive first half (two catches for 78 yards), but is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.
Collins injured his hamstring after beating Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas for the long score and did not return for the remainder of the half. C.J. Stroud completed his first 10 passes for 177 yards, as third-string back Dare Ogunbowale has four catches for 41 yards.
While the Texans are struggling to run the ball, Cam Akers does have a 15-yard touchdown run and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry (five carries). Houston has 230 yards of offense in the first half.
The Bills are struggling in the pass game without Khalil Shakir, as Josh Allen started 1 for 9. Allen is 6 of 18 for 56 yards as the Bills have just two catches from wide receivers in the first half. Azeez Al-Shaair almost had two interceptions off Allen in the first half.
Can the Texans hold on? Can the Bills get anything going on offense? Second half updates can be found in the live blog below!
20-yard scramble by Josh Allen end the 3rd. Bills at the Texans 45. All of a sudden they are in striking distance to tie and take the lead
The Texans will have to punt again. They have punted their last 2 possessions and have 36 yards. Buffalo gets the opportunity to take the lead, which seemed unthinkable to start the 3rd.
Keon Coleman's feet were able to stay in on that toe touch for that touchdown. Bills WRs have just 4 catches today, but he has the biggest one.
Josh Allen challenged Sean McDermott to go for it on 4th-and-5. The gamble worked!
Keon Coleman scored a 49-yard TD after catching a wide open curl route and running 49 yards down the sideline. It's 20-17. 14 unanswered by the Bills.
The Texans go 3-and-out and will punt. All of a sudden the Bills are in it and there's plenty of time left. 10-point deficit with 6:17 left in the 3rd.
The Bills finally get something going on offense, going 70 yards on six plays culminated with a James Cook 5-yard touchdown. The Josh Allen 26-yard pass to Dalton Kincaid was the back breaking play for the Bills. It's a ball game again as Buffalo trails 20-10.
Dalton Schultz drops the third down catch, but Fairbairn drills the 47-yard FG. Texans have scored on 4 of 7 possessions and are up 20-3.
Nico Collins downgraded to OUT, per Evan Washburn.
Doesn't matter. Hutchinson has back to back catches. Texans go from 2nd and 23 to a first down.
The first penalty if the game for the Texans is a personal foul by Dalton Schultz. Threw the ball at the opponent hurts what could have been a drive that puts the game out of reach.
Josh Allen should have thrown two interceptions to Azeez Al-Shaair in consecutive plays. The Bills have nothing going in the pass game as Allen is 6 of 17 for 56 yards. That is not Josh Allen, who is certainly missing Stefon Diggs today.
Josh Allen found Dalton Kincaid on a 3rd-and-13 pass, but the play was ruled incomplete. What a tremendous throw by Allen, but the pass looked like it was caught. The Bills don't challenge and punt it away.
Sean McDermott may want to rethink that.
Ogunbowale ran into a brick well on 4th-and-1 at the 16! This after a 13-yard catch on 3rd-and-13 to set up that 4th-and-short. Huge stop for the Bills as the Texans pass on a FG. Still a 14-3 lead.
2 catches for 27 yards for Stefon Diggs on this drive. No Collins, no problem. The Texans have so many weapons in the passing game. They are deep in Bills territory again.
Nico Collins is questionable with a hamstring injury, per Evan Washburn on the CBS Sports broadcast. Collins is on pace for 2,000 yards this year.
Josh Allen is 1-of-9 for 24 yards to start this game. he significantly misses Khalil Shakir on the outside. The Bills offense has 68 yards and punted 3 times.
Collins has headed to the locker room as the Texans start their next possession.
Nico Collins is in the blue tent -- after scoring the 67-yard touchdown. That's a major loss for thw Texans offense if he has to miss time in this game.
C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins for 67 yards on the first play of their drive. Nico Collins was the best wide receiver in the league in September and is picking up where he left off. He went right past Rasul Douglas for the score.
It's 14-3 Houston. Collins has two catches fro 78 yards and a score.
The Texans have went 131 yards in their last five plays.
The Bills are relying on Keon Coleman to step up with Khalil Shakir out. The passing game just seems off. Josh Allen is 1 of 7 for 24 yards and that 24-yard pass was to James Cook. Coleman and Mack Hollins have four targets but no catches.
That 3rd-and-5 throw from Stroud to Ogunbowale really got the Texans offense going. Ogunbowale got 28 yards on the play, followed by a pass to Nico Collins that went for 11 yards. Cam Akers followed with an 11-yard run then a 15-yard TD.
The Texans go 64 yards in 4 plays to take a 7-3 lead.
The Bills will settle for 3. Tyler Bass his a 38-yard FG but the drive stalls as the Josh Allen sack and Keon Coleman false start take James Cook out of play. Good hold by the Texans.
Buffalo up 3-0.
Davis sacks Allen as he was thinking was taking off. A 3rd-and-long takes James Cook out of play now. Cook has 50 total yards on this drive
Haven't seen much to start this game. C.J. Stroud is 1-for-1 for -2 yards. The Texans significantly miss Joe Mixon
If you are a fantasy football fan, here's some advice. Start Dare Ogunbowale. No Mixon, no Pierce. He's the guy.
Good morning everyone. We got a fun matchup between the Bills and Texans today. Let's start with the inactives.
Bills
CB -- Taron Johnson
S -- Taylor Rapp
WR -- Khalil Shakir
LB -- Edefuan Ulofoshio
G/C -- Will Clapp
DT -- Ed Oliver
DT -- Austin Johnson
Texans
RB -- Joe Mixon
RB -- Damion Pierce
LB -- Jake Hanson
T -- Tytus Howard
DE -- Derek Barnett
WR -- Steven Sims
