Bills vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for key AFC game

The Houston Texans don't have their top two running back, yet their offensive is still clicking as they lead the Buffalo Bills 17-3 at halftime. Nico Collins has a 67-yard touchdown catch in an impressive first half (two catches for 78 yards), but is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Collins injured his hamstring after beating Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas for the long score and did not return for the remainder of the half. C.J. Stroud completed his first 10 passes for 177 yards, as third-string back Dare Ogunbowale has four catches for 41 yards.

While the Texans are struggling to run the ball, Cam Akers does have a 15-yard touchdown run and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry (five carries). Houston has 230 yards of offense in the first half.

The Bills are struggling in the pass game without Khalil Shakir, as Josh Allen started 1 for 9. Allen is 6 of 18 for 56 yards as the Bills have just two catches from wide receivers in the first half. Azeez Al-Shaair almost had two interceptions off Allen in the first half.

Can the Texans hold on? Can the Bills get anything going on offense? Second half updates can be found in the live blog below!