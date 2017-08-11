Broncos predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Super Bowl 50 hangover for the Broncos was mad real. Despite another dominant season from a defense led by Von Miller and the No Fly Zone secondary, the Broncos missed the playoffs in 2016 for the first time in five seasons.

Will Denver be back to the playoffs in 2017? Or will a QB competition that has failed to produce much optimism and the adjustment to new coach Vance Joseph lead to another unbalanced season in the Mile High City? Here's what our projections say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.2 35.6% 18.3% 2.9% 1.4%

SportsLine projects the Broncos to be around .500 one year after a nine-win 2016, and the system is taking a conservative view of the Super Bowl 50 champions returning to the playoffs after a year off. With the coaching staff overhauled during the offseason, expecting this team to be Super Bowl contenders may be asking too much.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8 (U -125) +210 +425 20/1 40/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are leaning toward the Under as well, expecting the Broncos to fail to put together a winning record for the first time since 2011. If the Broncos fall short of 8-8, it'd be just the third time since 1999 they didn't finish .500 or better. The Broncos represent a slight value play to make the playoffs based on the projections above.

Experts

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his prediction of the Broncos making the playofs: