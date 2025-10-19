Broncos vs. Giants live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 7 game
Jaxson Dart and New York try to win first road game of the season against a really good Denver team
Week 7 finds us back at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos play host to the New York Giants.
Both of these teams come into this matchup on the upswing. For the Broncos, they've righted the ship after a 1-2 start to the year by ripping off three consecutive wins to claw above .500. Their most recent victory saw them edge out a win in London over the New York Jets, and are now back stateside to take on anther New York club. Those Giants are fresh off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles and are now 2-1 with rookie sensation Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback.
While the Giants have been among the more entertaining storylines throughout these last few weeks, they do find themselves as a touchdown underdog (-7) on the road in Denver. On top of the Broncos being considered a playoff threat in the AFC, this line could factor in New York's recent struggles on the road. The Giants are currently on an eight-game losing streak on the road, unable to notch a victory away from MetLife Stadium since Week 5 of last season. Can Dart and Cam Skattebo work their magic once more and break that trend? We'll soon find out.
As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's matchup. Below, you can find analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Where to watch Giants vs. Broncos live
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Broncos -7, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
