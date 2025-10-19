Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Broncos vs. Giants live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 7 game

Jaxson Dart and New York try to win first road game of the season against a really good Denver team

By
1 min read

Week 7 finds us back at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos play host to the New York Giants. 

Both of these teams come into this matchup on the upswing. For the Broncos, they've righted the ship after a 1-2 start to the year by ripping off three consecutive wins to claw above .500. Their most recent victory saw them edge out a win in London over the New York Jets, and are now back stateside to take on anther New York club. Those Giants are fresh off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles and are now 2-1 with rookie sensation Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback. 

While the Giants have been among the more entertaining storylines throughout these last few weeks, they do find themselves as a touchdown underdog (-7) on the road in Denver. On top of the Broncos being considered a playoff threat in the AFC, this line could factor in New York's recent struggles on the road. The Giants are currently on an eight-game losing streak on the road, unable to notch a victory away from MetLife Stadium since Week 5 of last season. Can Dart and Cam Skattebo work their magic once more and break that trend? We'll soon find out. 

As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's matchup. Below, you can find analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Giants vs. Broncos live 

Bet NFL Week 7 games and NFL odds at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Click here to get started.

Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Giants via Twitter
October 19, 2025, 6:27 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Broncos via Twitter
October 19, 2025, 6:21 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Broncos via Twitter
October 19, 2025, 6:14 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:14 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Colts at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Giants at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    BREAKING: TE George Kittle (Hamstring) Activated From IR

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    JUST IN: QB Jacoby Brissett to Start vs Packers Sun, 4:25 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    NFL News & Notes: Liam Coen "Need to Call More For Travis Hunter"

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    NFL News & Notes: Path For Bengals To AFC North Title

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL News & Notes: Rams Without Puka Nacua VS Jaguars Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    How Does Ceedee Lamb's Return Impact George Pickens Fantasy Outlook?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Cowboys Guard Tyler Booker (Ankle) Active

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Issues on Defense Hurting the Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    CB Trevon Diggs (Concussion) Out Due to Incident

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    BREAKING: WR CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    BREAKING: QB Carson Wentz to Start vs Eagles | Sun, 1 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Head Coach Fired, Latest Trend for No. 1 Overall Quarterbacks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Make a Head Coaching Change, Then Do What?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Impact of Making a In-Season Coaching Change

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Colts Off To Best 6-Game Start Since 2009

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Daniel Jones: MVP Candidacy Does Not Mean Much After 6 Weeks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Chargers Coming Off Dramatic Win Over Dolphins

See All NFL Videos