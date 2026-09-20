Broncos vs. Jaguars live updates: Denver hosts Jacksonville in a key Week 2 AFC matchup

While it's not technically a must-win, it certainly feels that way for the Denver Broncos, who are hoping to avoid a 0-2 start to the season. To do that, the Broncos will have to defeat a Jacksonville Jaguars team that looked extremely sharp in their season opener against the Browns.

Denver is surely looking to play better following last week's 31-10 loss against the Chiefs. Specifically, the Broncos will need more production from Bo Nix, who threw for just 131 yards and was sacked four times. On defense, Denver will need to do better against the run after allowing Kenneth Walker III to rumble for 173 yards Monday night.

The Broncos' defense will also have to find a way to contain Trevor Lawrence, who nearly had as many touchdown passes (4) as incomplete passes (5) during Jacksonville's win over Cleveland. He was aided by a running game that churned out a respectable 126 yards and a defense that forced two turnovers and recorded five sacks. Among the Jaguars' defensive standouts was Josh Hines-Allen, who tallied 1.5 sacks along with a forced and recovered fumble.

We'd be remiss not to mention the historical significance of this matchup. Three decades ago, the Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NFL playoff history when they recorded a 30-27 win in Denver in the AFC divisional round. The Broncos got their payback a year later, drubbing the Jaguars in the wild card round on their way to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl.

Who will win this matchup between AFC heavyweights? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Broncos live

When: Sunday, Sept. 30 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 30 | 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -2.5, O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook