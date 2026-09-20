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Broncos vs. Jaguars live updates: Denver hosts Jacksonville in a key Week 2 AFC matchup

Keep up with all the biggest developments from Sunday's AFC contest

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While it's not technically a must-win, it certainly feels that way for the Denver Broncos, who are hoping to avoid a 0-2 start to the season. To do that, the Broncos will have to defeat a Jacksonville Jaguars team that looked extremely sharp in their season opener against the Browns

Denver is surely looking to play better following last week's 31-10 loss against the Chiefs. Specifically, the Broncos will need more production from Bo Nix, who threw for just 131 yards and was sacked four times. On defense, Denver will need to do better against the run after allowing Kenneth Walker III to rumble for 173 yards Monday night. 

The Broncos' defense will also have to find a way to contain Trevor Lawrence, who nearly had as many touchdown passes (4) as incomplete passes (5) during Jacksonville's win over Cleveland. He was aided by a running game that churned out a respectable 126 yards and a defense that forced two turnovers and recorded five sacks. Among the Jaguars' defensive standouts was Josh Hines-Allen, who tallied 1.5 sacks along with a forced and recovered fumble. 

We'd be remiss not to mention the historical significance of this matchup. Three decades ago, the Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NFL playoff history when they recorded a 30-27 win in Denver in the AFC divisional round. The Broncos got their payback a year later, drubbing the Jaguars in the wild card round on their way to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl

Who will win this matchup between AFC heavyweights? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Broncos live

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 30 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado 
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Broncos -2.5, O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
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Jaguars inactives

Due to injuries to DE Wesley Williams and LB Jack Kiser, rookie DE Bryan Thomas Jr. and and second-year LB Jalen McLeod will play in their first career NFL games. Thomas led South Carolina with 7.0 sacks last season. McLeod spent his entire rookie season on IR. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 20, 2026, 6:52 PM
Sep. 20, 2026, 2:52 pm EDT
 
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Broncos inactives

With RJ Harvey out, Jonah Coleman will serve as RB2 behind J.K. Dobbins. A rookie fourth-round pick, Coleman had one kickoff return for 27 yards during Monday night's loss to the Chiefs. The 5-foot-8, 220-pound Coleman rushed for 34 touchdowns in college and averaged an impressive 5.5 yards-per-carry. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 20, 2026, 6:45 PM
Sep. 20, 2026, 2:45 pm EDT
 
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Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of today's matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos. Jacksonville is looking to get off to a 2-0 start, while the Broncos are surely motivated to get their first win of the year after being upset at home by the Chiefs in Week 1. 

We'll have both teams' inactive reports in just a moment. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 20, 2026, 6:39 PM
Sep. 20, 2026, 2:39 pm EDT
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