Broncos vs. Seahawks live updates: Can Denver get its offense rolling vs. tough Seattle defense?

While the Seahawks and Broncos entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, neither has necessarily looked like a championship team yet. Both squads hope that changes tonight.

Glaring issues that have put a cloud over Denver and Seattle's 3-2 start. Seattle's offense -- which continues to feel the pain of Kenneth Walker III's departure -- is 31st in the league in third-down efficiency. The Seahawks' defense has been stellar on third down, but they are 26th in the NFL in the red zone, as teams have scored touchdowns on 75% of their trips inside the 20-yard line.

For Denver, there is even more focus than usual upon Bo Nix. Through five games, Nix is completing just 59.9% of his passes, which is one reason Denver's offense ranks 27th in the NFL on third down. Nix hasn't been great, but he hasn't gotten much help from a running game that is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry.

The Broncos' defense will have to carry on tonight without standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and starting safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle).

As you can see, there are questions that need to be answered tonight. To see how it all plays out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Broncos live

When: Thursday, Oct. 15 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 15 | 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: None | Stream: Prime

None | Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -2.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)