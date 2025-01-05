The Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Sunday, one day after the team concluded its regular season, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. Dorsey spent just one season with the team and served as the primary play-caller for some of this season. The team also fired offensive line coach Andy Dickerson after one year, per NFL Media.

According to the report, the team plans to keep head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was named Coach of the Year just two seasons ago.

Before joining the Browns last year, Dorsey spent time with the Buffalo Bills, most recently as their offensive coordinator from 2022-23. Dickerson came from the Seattle Seahawks, where he was the offensive line coach from 2022-23.

With a Week 18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns finished the regular season 3-14, which will be the worst or tied for the worst record in the AFC, depending on the remaining results from the weekend.

The Browns offense was a major issue as they went through four quarterbacks during the course of the season and had trouble protecting any of them.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson began the season, but when he suffered a season-ending injury, the team looked to Jameis Winston, who struggled with turning the ball over.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson got two starts, going 0-2, and for the final game of the year Bailey Zappe was the starter, with DTR as backup and Winston as the emergency third quarterback. Between the four quarterbacks, the Browns accumulated 23 interceptions, currently most in the league, and 66 sacks, second-most in the league, with an average completion percentage of 59.8, second-worst in the NFL.

Cleveland's run game never quite took off, even when Nick Chubb did return. Their leading rusher was Jerome Ford with 565 yards and Chubb was second on the team with 332.

Their 300.8 average yards per game on offense is fifth-worst, their 15.2 average points per game is at the bottom and their turnover differential is -22, totaling 34 giveaways with just 12 of their own on defense.

The Browns will need to make a lot of changes during the 2025 offseason and now they have two big positions to fill.