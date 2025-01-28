Myles Garrett isn't going anywhere any time soon. Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he will not trade Garrett no matter what the team is offered.

Berry was also asked directly if the Browns would turn down an offer of two first-round picks.

"Correct," he said, via Cleveland.com. "You can put that on the record."

Earlier this offseason, Garrett briefly mused about a potential trade that would have him continuing his career elsewhere. A few weeks later, he was singing a different tune. "We're closer than some may think we are," he said earlier this month.

With that quote seemingly in mind, Berry said he was open to discussing an extension with Garrett.

"I don't want to go into contract discussions. I wouldn't do that publicly," Berry said. "But I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here."

Cleveland is currently more than $30 million over the salary cap for 2025 and needs to start making some cap-clearing moves. Garrett's base salaries have already been converted into signing bonuses, though, and he also has five void years tacked onto the end of his deal to spread out his cap hits and keep the number down. Still, an extension -- or just an entirely new contract -- could provide some additional flexibility down the line.

What Berry wants, though, is for Garrett to stick around for as long as possible.

"We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future. We're looking forward to him being on the field," he said. "Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over."