The Cleveland Browns found a way to re-sign pass rusher Za'Darius Smith this offseason, but they also may be prepared to take a flier on a veteran who hasn't played since the 2020 season. According to NFL Media, Aaron Lynch was in Cleveland this week, and participated in a "positive" workout for the Browns Monday.

Lynch, who turned 31 in February, last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, when he recorded six tackles and one sack in eight games played. Originally a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 out of South Florida, Lynch spent four seasons with the 49ers, and two with the Chicago Bears as well.

Lynch's best NFL campaign came with San Francisco in 2015, when he recorded 38 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and three passes defensed to go along with 21 QB hits in just 14 games played.

The Browns had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last year, as they allowed just 270.2 total yards per game. It marked the fewest yards allowed per game since the 2014 Seattle Seahawks, who went to the Super Bowl. The Browns defense registered the highest three-and-out percentage (48.6%) since the 2005 Tennessee Titans, and the fewest yards per drive allowed (20.7) since the 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland also notched 49 sacks as a team, which ranked sixth in the NFL.