Quarterback Tom Brady has a history of struggling against the New Orleans Saints, going 4-5 against them all time, and now he will be without a key offensive weapon when the Buccaneers head to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Star wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for the NFC South contest and could miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Godwin was a game-time decision for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys due to an ACL injury suffered late last season. Godwin played in the season opener, but left the game with a hamstring injury after three receptions for 35 yards.

Godwin missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, which all but sealed his fate for being on the field Sunday. The Bucs, however, are optimistic this is not a major injury.

Without Godwin, veteran receiver Julio Jones, who is dealing with a knee issue but practiced on Friday, will need to step up as a starter. Last week, Jones had three receptions for 69 yards.

The last time the Buccaneers won in New Orleans was Dec. 31, 2017 and if they are going to reverse the New Orleans curse, the offense will need to get it done without Godwin.