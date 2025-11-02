Skip to Main Content
Chargers vs. Titans live updates: Justin Herbert and L.A. take on Cameron Ward and Tennessee

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 9 matchup

The Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Tennessee Titans (1-7) is a showdown between two games going opposite directions. Los Angeles is squarely in the playoff mix, just a game out of first place in the AFC West, while Tennessee is off to the worst eight-game start since the franchise moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997. 

The Titans already fired head coach Brian Callahan, and they're a deflating 0-2, having been outscored 69-27, under interim head coach Mike McCoy. On the flip side, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for three or more passing touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time since 2021-2022. His 267.5 passing yards per game this season lead the league, and his 2,146 completions are the most in a player's first six seasons in NFL history. 

Can 2025 first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward rally the Titans to a shocking victory, or will Herbert's Chargers be the latest squad to drop the hammer on Tennessee? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out along with key updates, analysis and highlights. 

Where to watch Chargers vs. Titans live

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chargers -9.5; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

