The Kansas City Chiefs are adding a new kicker to their roster following Harrison Butker's struggles. The team is signing former eight-time All-Pro and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz confirmed.

Tucker last played for the Ravens on Jan. 19, 2025, and is regarded as one of the best kickers in NFL history. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVII champion, and he owns NFL records for the fastest kicker to reach 300 career field goals and fastest kicker to score 1,000 points. He owned the longest field goal at 66 yards before the record was broken by Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little at 67 and 68 yards. His signing was first reported by the Kansas City Star.

NFL Media reports that the Chiefs worked out three kickers this week. They elected to sign Tucker over former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis, but there are some questions that come with this addition.

The Ravens released Tucker in May 2025, about four months after disturbing allegations came to light. In January of that year, The Baltimore Banner reported that Tucker had been accused by six different women of engaging in sexually inappropriate misconduct at multiple Baltimore-area spas. The number eventually grew to 16 accusers across eight spas in Baltimore. Tucker was accused of exposing his erect genitals during sessions and touching the therapists inappropriately. He was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2025 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, but went unsigned after.

Tucker previously worked out for multiple teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, but never signed a deal. In his career, the 36-year-old Tucker has converted on 89.1% of his field goals. His 417 made field goals rank 14th all-time.

This addition comes after Butker has missed six total kicks on the season, including one extra point. In Week 7's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Butker missed a 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half and then a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

"He's been one of the most consistent kickers in football," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid of Butker postgame. "He's off a bit, so gotta fix it."

Butker's struggles have come mostly from long range, as he's 9-of-10 this year from inside 50 yards. Still, Kansas City has been leaving points on the board.

Harrison Butker's field goal attempts Inside 50 From 50+ 2026 9-10 2-6 2025 28-30 5-8 2024 19/20 2-5

While Butker is the Chiefs' kicker for now, the addition of Tucker to the practice squad sends a message that's hard to ignore.