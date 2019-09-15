Chiefs vs. Raiders: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 AFC West matchup
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis from a key AFC West clash on Sunday
OAKLAND -- It's only Week 2, but the Chiefs-Raiders matchup on Sunday afternoon represents an early clash for first place in the AFC West.
After a surprising, but thorough win over the Broncos on Monday night, the Raiders have an early opportunity to flip the division on its head with another upset, this time over a Chiefs team that showed no signs of regression in a win over the Jaguars on Sunday. While the Chiefs are favored by a touchdown, it's worth remembering that the Raiders hung in there the last time they met in Oakland, losing by a touchdown.
This has the makings of a shootout. The Chiefs offense, with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes leading the way, remains unstoppable after their 40-point outburst against a good Jaguars defense. Meanwhile, the Raiders' offense appears to be improved after Derek Carr submitted one of the best performances of his career (9.96 yards per attempt -- the third highest single-game mark of his career) against a good Broncos defense in Week 1.
From Oakland, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis throughout the game with our live blog, which you can find below.
How to watch
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Where: RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Vikings at Packers live updates
The Packers got out to a hot start in their home opener against the Vikings
-
Chargers at Lions live updates
The Chargers head to Detroit for their first road test of the season
-
Bears vs. Broncos live updates
Both Denver and Chicago look to avoid falling to 0-2
-
Saints at Rams live updates
New Orleans has waited nine months for this game
-
Roethlisberger leaves with elbow injury
Roethlisberger grabbed his elbow after attempting a deep pass down the sideline
-
Seahawks at Steelers live updates
Seattle and Pittsburgh took part in a mistake-filled struggle in the first half