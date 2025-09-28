Chiefs vs. Ravens live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for AFC showdown

In one of the most intriguing games of the young season, Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs play host to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

These two teams have gone to battle several times over the last few years, with the Chiefs prevailing in last year's opener after Isaiah Likely's toe came down just outside the end zone as the Ravens attempted to find a game-tying score on their final snap of the game. That improved their record to 5-1 against the Ravens during the Mahomes era, with the lone loss coming coming back in 2021, when the Ravens stormed back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Kansas City enters this particular matchup finally having captured its first win of the season, prevailing in an ugly game against the New York Giants last weekend. The Chiefs have been stumbling early in the season, not looking remotely like the team we've gotten used to watching during Mahomes' tenure as the starter. Their offense has struggled to move the ball and their defense, while strong against the run, has been occasionally vulnerable through the air.

Meanwhile, the Ravens last week dropped their second game of the season against an inner-circle contender, falling to the Detroit Lions in a Monday night showdown. Baltimore's lone win of the year came against the division rival Browns, as they also lost to the Bills in a game they should have won in their season opener. While the Ravens have gotten their offense going, they have been extremely vulnerable against opposing run games, and they've struggled with turnovers in the fourth quarter of their close games.

Which of these two teams will avoid falling into a 1-3 hole? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens live