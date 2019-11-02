Chiefs vs. Vikings odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from advanced simulation on 87-60 run

The Vikings will try to keep rolling, while the Chiefs will bank on their overall talent when Minnesota visits Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs have lost three in a row at home and could once again start Matt Moore in place of injured MVP Patrick Mahomes (questionable, kneecap), but he has plenty of weapons to work with. Kansas City comes off a 31-24 loss to Green Bay to fall to 5-3. The Vikings, meanwhile, have won four straight behind the league's No. 3 offense featuring quarterback Kirk Cousins and NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook. Minnesota posted 434 yards in a 19-9 victory against the Redskins last week. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before you consider any Vikings vs. Chiefs picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Chiefs have plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball and remain No. 2 in passing yards at 309.5 yards per game. Elite receivers play a big role in that, with All-Pros in tight end Travis Kelce (42 catches for 604 yards, 2 TDs) and receiver Tyreek Hill (16-246-3) as well as wideouts Sammy Watkins (28-410-3), Demarcus Robinson (22-318-3) and Mecole Hardman (20-374-4). Mahomes is officially questionable and practiced with the backups.

The home team is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between the teams, and Kansas City hasn't lost four straight at home since 2012. Kansas City's defense is 11th against the pass, allowing 232 yards per game, and allows an average of 22.6 points (17th). The unit's strength is in the secondary, where safety Tyrann Mathieu is still making plays, with 37 tackles, a sack and an interception, and cornerback Charvarius Ward has 43 tackles and two picks. The Chiefs also have 25 sacks, with four players posting at least three.

But just because Kansas City has the weapons and is playing at home doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Vikings spread on Sunday.

Minnesota's offense has found its groove since a Week 4 loss to Chicago fired everybody up. Cousins is completing 78.4 percent of his passes during the four-game winning streak, averaging 315.5 yards per game and throwing 10 touchdowns and just one interception over that span. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has at least seven receptions and 130 yards in three straight games, and the Vikings hope Adam Thielen (questionable) can return from a hamstring injury. Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 823 yards and has scored nine times.

The Vikings are also among the best in the NFL defensively, allowing just 16.5 points (third in the league) and 331.9 total yards (fifth). Minnesota has 23 sacks and has forced 13 turnovers, with eight interceptions. Defensive end Danielle Hunter has a team-high eight sacks, while safety Anthony Harris has three interceptions. Linebacker Eric Kendricks anchors the unit and has 68 tackles and 10 passes defended.

