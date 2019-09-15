Colts at Titans final score: Jacoby Brissett helps Indy earn first win with three-touchdown game

It wasn't pretty, but the Indianapolis Colts picked up their first win in the post Andrew Luck era by defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-17 on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett completed 17 of 28 passes for 146 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. He did also throw an interception, but proved that he can be effective as a game manager. The Colts got off to a hot start and held a 13-7 halftime lead, but allowed Tennessee to score 10 unanswered points in the third quarter. A T.Y. Hilton score got the Colts the lead back, and the defense was able to hold off the Titans in the final minute.

As for the Titans ... what happened? They were coming back home to a rejuvenated fan base after blowing out the Cleveland Browns in the season opener and completely fell flat. The offense was inconsistent and the defense certainly was not the same unit we saw pick off Baker Mayfield three times last week. Marcus Mariota had some good plays, but was definitely not perfect.

The Colts have to feel much better about Brissett moving forward. They avoided starting the season 0-2 and got a divisional win early in the year. This is a team that still has postseason hopes, and while it wasn't an incredible win, they proved that they can battle when it comes down to it.

