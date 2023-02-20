The Indianapolis Colts hired their new head coach in former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and now they have reportedly tabbed his running mate on the offensive side of the ball. Per ESPN, the Colts are expected to name Jim Bob Cooter as their next offensive coordinator.

ESPN reported that Cooter was also in the running for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator job. He spent the 2022 season as the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and helped former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence take a massive step forward in his development in his second NFL season. Cooter actually spent the 2021 campaign with Steichen and the Eagles, serving as a consultant.

The last time Cooter wore the offensive coordinator hat was in 2018 for the Detroit Lions, as he worked three seasons as the top offensive assistant with Matthew Stafford after being promoted from quarterbacks coach. Cooter is a veteran assistant coach who has been in the NFL since 2009. He started off with Peyton Manning and the Colts, and also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

Team owner Jim Irsay appeared to be eyeing an offensive-minded head coach to improve what was statistically the sixth-worst offense in the league last year, and Cooter should be a valuable assistant. Steichen announced that he will call plays in Indianapolis, saying, "We're gonna throw to score points, and we're gonna run to win."