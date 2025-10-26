Skip to Main Content
Colts vs. Titans live updates: Daniel Jones and Cam Ward face off as Indy looks to avoid upset

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Titans-Colts matchup

One of the NFL's best hosts one of the NFL's worst Sunday as the Colts face the Titans in Indianapolis.

This will already be the AFC South rivals' second meeting this season. The Colts (6-1) won their Week 3 meeting 41-20. Jonathan Taylor ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and he leads the NFL in both categories (697 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns) this season. The Colts also sacked Cameron Ward four times, and Kenny Moore II had a 23-yard pick six off of him on Tennessee's third play from scrimmage.

Daniel Jones went 18 for 25 for 228 yards and a touchdowns and did not take a sack, a newfound trend for the Colts' signal caller this year. Jones' 2.7 sack rate is the lowest in the NFL this year, and he has been boosted not onbly by his vastly improved play under pressure, but also an excellent offensive line that is among the best in the NFL in both run and pass blocking.

If the 1-6 Titans are to flip the script, both from that game and on this season as a whole, they'll have to defend the ground better (Taylor averaged 6 yards per carry) and protect Ward, who is being sacked on 11.3% of his dropbacks.

Where to watch Colts vs. Titans live

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Titans +14.5; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)
