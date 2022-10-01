AFC South contenders meet up in Week 4 of the NFL schedule when the Tennessee Titans (1-2) travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Both teams were winless through Week 2, but bounced back for important victories in Week 3 as underdogs. The Colts knocked off the Chiefs, while the Titans held off the Raiders.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Indianapolis as the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Colts odds. The over/under for total points is set at 43. Before entering any Colts vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Titans vs. Colts. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Colts vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Colts spread: Colts -3.5

Titans vs. Colts over/under: 43 points

Titans vs. Colts picks: See picks here

Why the Titans can cover

Many wrote the Titans off after an 0-2 start and a blowout loss at the hands of the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 2. But Tennessee rallied on the short week and knocked off the Raiders 24-22 in Nashville. The Titans led the entire game and held off a late rally by Las Vegas to pick up the win.

Derrick Henry got back in rhythm with 25 touches for 143 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. After making little impact through two weeks with his new team, receiver Robert Woods had four catches for 85 yards in the win over Las Vegas. The Colts dominated the Titans for much of the past decade, but Tennessee has flipped the script more recently, winning four of the last five in this series.

Why the Colts can cover

Like Tennessee, the Colts looked to be in trouble through two weeks, but bounced back in a big way in Week 3. Indianapolis put up one of the more impressive wins in the league, knocking off the Chiefs 20-17. Indy's defense held the high-powered Kansas City offense to just 3 of 10 on third-down conversion attempts. The Colts also forced two turnovers.

It hasn't been the best overall start for quarterback Matt Ryan through three weeks, but he settled in a bit against the Chiefs. He completed 72% of his passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jonathan Taylor, who was back on the practice field Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session due to a toe injury, remains perhaps the league's best back, and he's averaging 4.7 yards per carry thus far through three games.

How to make Titans vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Colts vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Titans vs. Colts? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Colts vs. Titans spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.