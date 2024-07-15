The overhaul of the Washington Commanders' front office continues. Months after Adam Peters arrived as the team's new general manager, the club has welcomed another personnel executive by hiring former Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, as The Athletic reported Monday.

Fitterer, 50, was fired by Carolina in January following three seasons atop the Panthers' front office. During that time, he worked alongside four different head coaches, including two interims, and helped oversee the team's selection of quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He's now the second former Panthers general manager in Washington's revamped executive staff alongside advisor Marty Hurney, who held the top job in Carolina from both 2002-2012 and 2017-2020. Fitterer's arrival means there are now three former general managers under Peters' watch, as Peters' predecessor, Martin Mayhew, was reassigned to remain with the team this offseason.

Prior to his Panthers tenure, Fitterer spent 19 years with the Seattle Seahawks, first as an area scout and finally as vice president of football operations. He served as the team's director of college scouting when Seattle drafted future Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson out of Wisconsin in 2012.