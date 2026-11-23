Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) are on a five-game winning streak, and they're aiming to run the streak to six in a row on "Monday Night Football" against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (3-5-1).

The Bengals' winning streak coincides with Burrow's historic heater. He is the first player in NFL history with at least a 70% completion rate and four or more total touchdowns in five consecutive games. Burrow, Peyton Manning (2004, 2013) and Tom Brady (2007) are the only players in NFL history with 20-plus passing touchdowns in a five-game span. Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%), passing yards per game (310.6), passing touchdowns (27) and passing success rate (57.6%). His 74.7% completion percentage is also on pace to be the best in a single season in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Daniels and the Commanders seek consecutive wins for the first time since the quarterback's 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Washington last played in Week 10 when they triumphed over the NFC East-leading New York Giants 24-21 with Daniels throwing the game-winning, 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left to play.

Will Burrow and the Bengals continue their hot streaks, or will Daniels and the Commanders upset another first-place team? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out where we will provide updates, highlights, analysis and more.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Bengals live