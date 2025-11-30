The past few weeks have been good for the Dallas Cowboys on the field. Once 3-5-1, Dallas has strung together three straight wins thanks to a defensive turnaround, and now, more defensive help is on the way.

On Sunday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters that the team has designated cornerback Trevon Diggs to return from injured reserve, and opened his 21-day practice window. Diggs has missed the past six games after he was placed on injured reserve following an accident in his home that landed him in the concussion protocol. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to it as a "fluke situation."

"I don't know the combination of the injury and how it impacted, regarding concussion issue, I'm not sure that I know the detail of how that happened," Jones said last month. "He said what happened, and I'm not saying that didn't happen, but a lot of times, you're not the best viewer of what happened to you. … Yeah, no I won't get into that [what Diggs said happened], but the bottom line is that I do expect him back."

In six games played this season, Diggs recorded 18 combined tackles with zero passes defensed or interceptions. Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowl player, and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2021 when he led the league in interceptions with 11.

The Cowboys are off this weekend after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, 31-28. With that win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to defeat both of the previous year's Super Bowl teams in a five-day span. In Week 12, the Cowboys overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Entering NFL Sunday, the Cowboys are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, one spot above the 6-6 Carolina Panthers, and one behind the 7-5 Detroit Lions. Dallas is also 1.5 games back of the 8-4 Eagles in the NFC East, who lost to the Chicago Bears Friday. Up next for the Cowboys are the Lions in Detroit this Thursday.