New year, same result for Carson Wentz and his group of Philadelphia Eagles pass catchers. DeSean Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a hamstring injury, while Dallas Goedert is ruled out with a left foot injury. Goedert suffered his injury in the first quarter and limped off the field, while Jackson could be seen nursing his injury in the second quarter.

With Goedert out and Jackson questionable to return, the Eagles are left with Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, and Deontay Burnett as their wide receivers for the rest of the game. Burnett was called up from the practice squad Saturday, while Ward and Arcega-Whiteside were a vital part of the offense in December last season when Philadelphia improbably won the NFC East title. Hightower is the only new addition as he was drafted in the fifth round of this year's draft.

The Eagles still have Alshon Jeffery out with a LisFranc injury from last December, and first-round pick Jalen Reagor is out multiple weeks after getting thumb surgery. Zach Ertz is still available as the No. 1 tight end. You can follow all the action from the Bengals-Eagles matchup in our live blog of the game.