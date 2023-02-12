The Feb. 15 deadline for the Las Vegas Raiders is quickly approaching, and they will either have to trade or release quarterback Derek Carr in the coming days, or $40.4 million will become guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and he's expected to use it, as NFL Media reported on Sunday that Carr has informed the Raiders he will not accept a trade to any team. He's expected to be released this week.

When Carr is eventually released, he will be allowed to choose his next NFL home. The 31-year-old recently visited with the New Orleans Saints, who are one of many teams in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Head coach Dennis Allen is familiar with Carr, as he coached the rookie in 2014 before being fired four weeks into the season.

Carr rebuffing any trade attempt is something that was always a possibility. He even reportedly said he wouldn't help his soon-to-be-former team by extending that key Feb. 15 deadline. The Saints had to agree with the Raiders on what a hypothetical trade would look like for Carr to even visit with the quarterback, but the chances of a trade actually happening seemed miniscule when you factored in the Saints' horrendous cap situation.

This is a developing story.