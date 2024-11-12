Tua Tagovailoa's career appeared to be in serious jeopardy after he suffered his most recent concussion during Miami's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa, however, never considered retiring and instead put his energy into recovering and getting back on the field as soon as possible.

The Dolphins' franchise quarterback -- who has had a lengthy history of head injuries during his five-year NFL career -- admitted that his latest concussion and subsequent recovery was "not fun," in addition to the impact it had on his family. But throughout the process, Tagovailoa was never advised to retire, and he never considered doing so, either.

"It never stuck in my mind that I was ever thinking of retiring," Tagovailoa told ESPN prior to Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams. "Whether the doctors told me that or not, it would have just been information for me."

Tagovailoa sustained his most recent concussion on a running play. Instead of sliding, Tagovailoa ran straight into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He still remembers what was going through his head prior to the collision.

"I would say from the second it happened, obviously not a good feeling being out on the field, knowing the situation," Tagovailoa recalled. "Trying to do all I can to get a first down, not knowing, can I slide in this situation? It was forth down. Can I slide? Do I have to go for it?"

Tagovailoa learned from that situation. But he will still take calculated risks, like his first down run during last Sunday's loss to the Bills, his second game back after missing four games. That was Tagovailoa's only carry of the game.

"If you look at that play again, I looked to the right before I scrambled to see where the marker is before I go for it and dive for it," Tagovailoa said. "So I'm sort of re-tweaking everything."

During his recovery, Tagovailoa was in constant communication with his doctors, who never told him to retire.

"Honestly, they would just ask me how I felt about everything," he said, "and from there, it was just testing, testing, and continued questions. … If they were to tell me that I couldn't play, I would have definitely taken that into consideration, but there were no talks like that."

Tagovailoa said his family "definitely played a role" in his decision to continue playing. But while everyone on the outside questioned his future, Tagovailoa never seriously gave anything other than returning to play a thought.

"With what I was doing, working out week-to-week," Tagovailoa said. "I'm in here every day, it was like, a no-brainer, like what am I working hard for then?"

As far as his goals for the rest of the 2024 season, Tagovailoa said he simply wants to "stay healthy." He offered a similar answer when asked about what he wants his legacy to be when his career does come to an end.

"I can tell you what I don't want to be known for: the poster boy for concussions," he said. "That's for sure."