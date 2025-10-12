Dolphins vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for Week 6

In the NFL, the narrative can change at the drop of a hat even for the winningest and seemingly most invulnerable teams. Not long ago, the Los Angeles Chargers -- after three wins in a row over AFC West opponents to start the year -- were being hailed as potential division champions, and quarterback Justin Herbert was being exalted as possibly the early frontrunner for league MVP honors. But after winning over the West, the Bolts have found wins suddenly hard to come by against the east.

Two weeks in a row, the Chargers have played NFC East opponents in the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Two weeks in a row, the Chargers have lost -- First 21-18 to the Giants in the Meadowlands, and then 27-10 to the Commanders back home at SoFi Stadium. Now, the Chargers suddenly find themselves on a two-game losing streak and seemingly limping into a matchup with an AFC East opponent, the Miami Dolphins, in yet another trip across the country.

While the narrative has swung for the Chargers, the Dolphins came very close to changing theirs with a win over the New York Jets and a 17-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers a week ago. But instead, Miami lost control of the game, lost 27-24, and now must try to stave off disaster at 1-4.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla. TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -3.5; O/U 45.5

