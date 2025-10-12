Skip to Main Content
Dolphins vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for Week 6

Los Angeles is coming off two straight losses and need a win against 1-4 Miami

By
1 min read

In the NFL, the narrative can change at the drop of a hat even for the winningest and seemingly most invulnerable teams. Not long ago, the Los Angeles Chargers -- after three wins in a row over AFC West opponents to start the year -- were being hailed as potential division champions, and quarterback Justin Herbert was being exalted as possibly the early frontrunner for league MVP honors. But after winning over the West, the Bolts have found wins suddenly hard to come by against the east.

Two weeks in a row, the Chargers have played NFC East opponents in the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Two weeks in a row, the Chargers have lost -- First 21-18 to the Giants in the Meadowlands, and then 27-10 to the Commanders back home at SoFi Stadium. Now, the Chargers suddenly find themselves on a two-game losing streak and seemingly limping into a matchup with an AFC East opponent, the Miami Dolphins, in yet another trip across the country.

While the narrative has swung for the Chargers, the Dolphins came very close to changing theirs with a win over the New York Jets and a 17-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers a week ago. But instead, Miami lost control of the game, lost 27-24, and now must try to stave off disaster at 1-4.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers live

Dolphins get takeaway by forcing, recovering Chargers fumble; De'Von Achane scores on next play

The Chargers got lucky on their first drive when Keenan Allen recovered his own fumble, but they wouldn't get away with it twice. After getting the ball back on a Dolphins punt, Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden fumbled the ball at midfield, with Rasul Douglas forcing the fumble and Jordyn Brooks recovering.

The Dolphins immediately turned the takeaway into their first touchdown of the game, as De'Von Achane ran for a 49-yard touchdown on Miami's first play after taking over possession of the football. The Dolphins now lead 7-3 following the extra point.

 
Chargers turn interception into points, go up 3-0 on Cameron Dicker field goal

Following the interception by Tony Jefferson, the Chargers were able to move the ball into position for kicker Cameron Dicker to put them up 3-0, but they took an interesting path to getting there. Dicker initially hit a successful 58-yard field goal, but the play was nullified by an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Dolphins that gave the Chargers an automatic first down.

The Chargers then moved the ball further into Miami territory, but they were lucky to maintain possession after wide receiver Keenan Allen recovered his own fumble at the Dolphins' 18 yard line. The Chargers went no further, and Dicker trotted back out to hit a successful 35-yard field goal.

 
Tua Tagovailoa intercepted on opening drive by Tony Jefferson

On the Dolphins' very first passing play, Tua Tagovailoa is intercepted by Chargers veteran Tony Jefferson, taking a pass that had been intended for Jaylen Waddle and returning it two yards to the Chargers' 41 yard line.

 
Chargers vs. Dolphins inactives

The inactives for the Chargers are headlined by wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who has been ruled out after being limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury. Standout offensive tackle Joe Alt, who was injured in Week 4, also remains out.

As for the Dolphins, inactives include RB Jaylen Wright, WR Cedric Wilson Jr., DB Elijah Campbell, LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Storm Duck and DT Zeek Biggers. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, while inactive, will serve as the emergency third quarterback.
