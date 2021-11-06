The Miami Dolphins will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 1-7 overall and 0-3 at home, while Houston is 1-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. Miami lost to Buffalo last week, 26-11. Meanwhile, the Texans fell 38-22 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dolphins vs. Texans spread: Dolphins -5.5

Dolphins vs. Texans over-under: 46.5 points

What you need to know about the Dolphins

Miami has not won since its season opener. The Dolphins have lost seven straight games twice in three seasons. Miami comes into Week 9 with the most yards allowed per game in the NFL, giving up 406.9 on average. The Dolphins are 30th in the NFL in rushing, averaging 78.6 yards per game.

Tua Tagovailoa has a 70-plus completion percentage and two-plus TD passes in two of his past three games. Jaylen Waddle leads all rookies with 48 receptions, tied for the second-most ever by a wide receiver in his first eight career games. DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) was placed on injured reserve this week.

What you need to know about the Texans

The Texans have also not won since Week 1. Houston was down 38-0 at the end of the third quarter in the Week 8 loss to the Rams. Davis Mills was sacked five times and hit nine times. Tyrod Taylor, who has not played since Week 2 because of a hamstring injury, is expected to return in Week 9.

Houston is worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. The Texans are 31st in the league in rushing at 76.1 yards per game. Christian Kirksey (thumb) is out for Sunday's game.

