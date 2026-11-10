The Miami Dolphins (1-7) didn't just lose a game in their 19-9 defeat against the Detroit Lions in Week 9, but they also lost one of their best players. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler, one of the team's best players and team captains, ruptured his biceps and will undergo surgery with a projected 5-6 month recovery, thus ending his 2026 season, per ESPN.

Sieler sustained the injury on the first play but finished the game. Sieler signed a three-year, $64 million extension in 2025 that has him under contract through 2029, but at the age of 31 for a rebuilding team, he may have been a prime trade deadline acquisition candidate had he not gotten injured.

The Dolphins captain totaled 24 tackles and two sacks in eight games played for Miami this season. Sieler joined the Dolphins in 2019, and he has 37.5 sacks and 235 quarterback pressures with Miami. Both of those numbers lead Miami in those two key pass-rush categories in the span of Sieler's Dolphins career.