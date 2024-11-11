The Philadelphia Eagles are close to getting Jordan Mailata back as the team announced it has opened the 21-day practice window for him to return. The offensive tackle has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring tear in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, with a goal of returning for Thursday's showdown against the Washington Commanders.

Sporting a huge sleeve over his left leg last month, Mailata mentioned his hamstring was tight as he spoke to a few reporters about his condition. The hamstring injury built up during the Eagles' Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, as he felt something wasn't right after a Jake Elliott field goal in the second quarter. Mailata felt he aggravated the injury chasing down Browns safety Rodney McLeod later in the quarter on a blocked field goal (McLeod scored on the play).

The hamstring injury escalated in the fourth quarter, when Mailata said he was trying to make an extra block in the second level. Mailata was down for several minutes as he was getting attended to by trainers.

Fred Johnson has filled in for Mailata in the four games since, allowing a 10.1% pressure rate in 109 pass-blocking snaps. Johnson has allowed five sacks and 11 pressures in his four starts, the majority of which as a result of Jalen Hurts holding onto the ball longer than any other quarterback in the league.

Mailata has allowed just one sack and seven pressures in 178 pass-blocking snaps this season, a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 3.9%.

Even though Mailata can come off injured reserve and play Thursday -- that is on a short week. The Eagles could be cautious and sit Mailata until Nov. 25 -- when they play the Los Angeles Rams -- giving Mailata a full five weeks for that hamstring to be 100 percent.