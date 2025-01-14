The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy. And an old friend could be on their radar, with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who once held the same role for Dallas under McCarthy, speculated as a logical candidate. Moore addressed the Cowboys' vacancy on Tuesday, leaving the door open for a reunion with his former NFC East employer.

"I mean, obviously I spent a lot of time there," Moore told reporters when asked if he'd be interested in the Cowboys' top job. "[I spent] eight years there. So obviously I have plenty of relationships about that place. [But] I love it here, I've had so much fun here, and it's been a really fun process, and we're in a really special situation right now, getting a chance to play this Sunday and have a chance to make a run at this thing, and that's really all you worry about. Everything else is what it is, and we'll see where it takes [me]."

Moore, who's in his first season with the Eagles, both played and coached for the Cowboys in the past, and was a public favorite of team owner Jerry Jones. A backup quarterback for the team from 2015-2017, he quickly rose up the ranks as a coach thereafter, moving from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator after just one season on the sidelines. He spent four years running the offense from 2019-2022, until he and the Cowboys mutually parted ways, allowing McCarthy to take full control of play-calling responsibilities.

Moore then spent a single season as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator before taking the same job under Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. He and the Eagles are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, fresh off a 14-3 finish that saw running back Saquon Barkley become just the ninth player to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a season, plus a wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers.