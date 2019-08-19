Eagles release linebacker Paul Worrilow, start to solidify linebacker rotation
The Eagles move on from Worrilow, who was competing for a linebacker and special teams spot on the roster
Paul Worrilow never had the opportunity to play a down for the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries hampered Worrilow's chances in Philadelphia, as the Eagles released the veteran linebacker Sunday after two seasons with the team.
Worrilow tore his ACL on the first practice of the Eagles' offseason minicamp in 2018, needing surgery and was out for the season. He had complications getting back on the field in his recovery and was sidelined all of training camp with a swollen knee. The Eagles decided to move on with three weeks until the regular season opener.
Worrilow has valuable experience as a starter at linebacker, starting eight games for the Detroit Lions in 2017 (the last time he played a NFL regular season game). He finished with 30 tackles, one pass deflection, and a fumble recovery. The 29-year old Worrilow has 413 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four sacks in five NFL seasons (not counting his 2018 season with the Eagles), starting 52 of 72 career games.
The Eagles were determined to improve their special teams, which was believed to receive a boost with the addition of Worrilow last year. In his final season with the Atlanta Falcons (2016), Worrilow played a key role on the Falcons special teams unit, while providing depth at inside linebacker.
Finishing 14th on special teams last season, Worrilow was expected to improve the Eagles' special teams unit, but he couldn't stay on the field.
Worrilow was in the competition for a linebacker job on the Eagles, but couldn't get on the field. The Eagles have Zach Brown and Nigel Bradham as the projected starters (they typically play two linebackers and five defensive backs) with L.J. Fort as the No. 3 option. Kamu Grugier-Hill is also in the mix to start, but he's out with a leg injury until the start of the regular season.
Nathan Gerry can play all three linebacker positions, but former Canadian Football League standout is playing his way into the mix for a roster spot. The Eagles also have undrafted free agent linebacker T.J. Edwards, a player they would prefer to get more playing time.
There was no room for Worrilow on the roster and the Eagles were running out of patience in his recovery. Worrilow was no longer in the team's plans.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 preseason: Scores, updates
Everything you need to know about the preseason games played on Sunday
-
Week 2 preseason: Scores, updates
Everything you need to know about the preseason games played on Sunday
-
Raiders GM sounds off on Brown's absence
The Raiders seem to be losing their patience with Antonio Brown already
-
Brown says he never planned to retire
Despite last week's reports, Brown claims he never planned to sit out the 2019 season
-
NFL bans Antonio Brown's new helmet
Just when you thought a helmet crisis had been averted, the league has delivered another b...
-
Patriots make room for Gordon
The Patriots move on from Inman to make room for Gordon, who was placed on the NFI list