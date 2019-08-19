Eagles release linebacker Paul Worrilow, start to solidify linebacker rotation

Paul Worrilow never had the opportunity to play a down for the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries hampered Worrilow's chances in Philadelphia, as the Eagles released the veteran linebacker Sunday after two seasons with the team.

Worrilow tore his ACL on the first practice of the Eagles' offseason minicamp in 2018, needing surgery and was out for the season. He had complications getting back on the field in his recovery and was sidelined all of training camp with a swollen knee. The Eagles decided to move on with three weeks until the regular season opener.

Worrilow has valuable experience as a starter at linebacker, starting eight games for the Detroit Lions in 2017 (the last time he played a NFL regular season game). He finished with 30 tackles, one pass deflection, and a fumble recovery. The 29-year old Worrilow has 413 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four sacks in five NFL seasons (not counting his 2018 season with the Eagles), starting 52 of 72 career games.

The Eagles were determined to improve their special teams, which was believed to receive a boost with the addition of Worrilow last year. In his final season with the Atlanta Falcons (2016), Worrilow played a key role on the Falcons special teams unit, while providing depth at inside linebacker.

Finishing 14th on special teams last season, Worrilow was expected to improve the Eagles' special teams unit, but he couldn't stay on the field.

Worrilow was in the competition for a linebacker job on the Eagles, but couldn't get on the field. The Eagles have Zach Brown and Nigel Bradham as the projected starters (they typically play two linebackers and five defensive backs) with L.J. Fort as the No. 3 option. Kamu Grugier-Hill is also in the mix to start, but he's out with a leg injury until the start of the regular season.

Nathan Gerry can play all three linebacker positions, but former Canadian Football League standout is playing his way into the mix for a roster spot. The Eagles also have undrafted free agent linebacker T.J. Edwards, a player they would prefer to get more playing time.

There was no room for Worrilow on the roster and the Eagles were running out of patience in his recovery. Worrilow was no longer in the team's plans.