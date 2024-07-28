PHILADELPHIA -- There's two open starting cornerback spots up for grabs on the Philadelphia Eagles defense. Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers have an excellent shot at nabbing one of them.

With the uncertain future of James Bradberry in Philadelphia, the starting cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay is up for grabs. Ringo impressed the Eagles coaching staff enough late last season to warrant an opportunity at a starting start while Rodgers had a strong minicamp to put himself in this position.

At this stage in the game, it's going to come down towards being the best player.

"Everybody just got to come in, you got to be in your playbook, and it makes you watch film because you don't want to (leave) any stuff behind," Rodgers said at the conclusion of Eagles training camp practice Saturday. "You just want to keep working. Keep your head down and just understand that's the competition at the end of the day."

Ringo won't enhance his resume at the expense of his teammates either. The competition for that starting cornerback job is competitive, one that's getting even tougher with the emergence of Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles rookie has been impressing in 1-on-1 matchups with Darius Slay, while getting opportunities in the slot and a variety of sub-packages.

Mitchell's play has brought out the best in both Ringo and Rodgers.

"We're all teammates at the end of the day," Ringo said on the competition. "We just want to continue to help each other get better. I feel like that's our main focus, just, help each other get better, bring out the best of each other, especially (because) we're all competitive."

Ringo has the game tape to give him a slight edge. The 2023 fourth-round pick earned his playing time late in his rookie season, starting in the final four regular season games and playing 198 of his 199 defensive snaps in that frame.

Ringo allowed a 40.8 passer rating in coverage during that stretch with an interception, a rare bright spot for a pass defense that couldn't stop anyone at the end of 2023. He also just turned 22, still maturing into his body while playing at the highest level.

"I would definitely say I'm a much better football player than I was then," Ringo said. "You know, just having more experiences being out there in games. I know a lot more what the game looks like now. So I feel like just having that experience and putting that foot forward, definitely helps me a lot."

Rodgers doesn't have that playing time Ringo has with the Eagles, but he was a starting cornerback in Indianapolis prior to his year-long suspension for gambling. For a player that had a year without being in a team facility, Rodgers hasn't shown many signs of rust.

"I think you just got to make plays," Rodgers said. "That's what my job is, Kelee [Ringo] understands that and Q [Mitchell] too you know. We all know we just got to go out there and just try to make the best amount of plays we can.

"Not only just the plays that you're making on the ball, but the coaches watch the film, and are you doing the right things when the ball isn't coming your way. So I think that's what it all comes down to."

The pads will come on next week, and the Eagles will get a better look how the cornerback situation will shake out. No matter who wins the battle for the job, Ringo, Rodgers, and Mitchell will have a role on this defense in 2024.

"I'm just gonna continue to have a great mindset every single day," Ringo said. "I feel like camp is so long. It's a long process. And I just feel like the person that's able to continue to come out here and just put your best foot forward every single day could definitely help (win the job)."