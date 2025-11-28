Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Eagles vs. Bears live updates: Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams face off in battle of 8-3 teams on Black Friday

Chicago and Philadelphia square off in a game with massive playoff implications

By
1 min read

As you crack open your Thanksgiving leftovers, how about some NFL football to further wet your whistle? The holiday weekend continues in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Chicago Bears for a "Black Friday" contest that has blossomed into a wildly intriguing NFC matchup. 

At the beginning of the season, you probably would've assumed the Eagles would be among the top seeds in the NFC, which they are as they enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the conference. However, the same cannot be said for the Chicago Bears, who also sport an 8-3 record and are atop the NFC North coming into Friday and nipping at their heels as the No. 3 seed. Depending on the results of this matchup, these foes could flip-flop in the standings, or Chicago could fall behind the Green Bay Packers with a loss, so this is as close to a playoff contest as we can get to at this time of the year. 

Will it be the Bears who continue on this remarkable resurgence? Or will the Eagles bounce back from a devastating loss to Dallas in Week 12 and hold onto their standing within the conference? As we find out, check out our live blog of all the action featured by our expert analysis and real-time highlights. 

Where to watch Eagles vs. Bears live

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
  • Stream: Prime Video
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Eagles -7, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bet Eagles vs. Bears and other NFL Week 13 games at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts' poor pass leads to FG attempt

Philadelphia is on the board with a Jake Elliott 44-yard field goal, but the offense probably has a bitter taste in its mouth. Specifically, Jalen Hurts likely wants his third-down throw to DeVonta Smith back as he threw the ball behind the receiver, which led to it falling incomplete. Had Hurts hit him in stride, not only would that have moved the chains, but Smith may have scored. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears ground and pound their way to a TD

Chicago now leads 7-0 over the Eagles thanks largely due to a stellar ground attack. D'Andre Swift was able to punch it in for a three-yard score, but the 78-yard scoring drive was dominated by the running game. Seven of their 11 plays on the drive were runs, which included a 23-yard run by Swift to help get the Bears on the doorstep of the red zone. So far, Swift is up to 43 yards rushing, while Kyle Monangai has 38 yards rushing. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears stalled on opening drive

As we noted below, Chicago opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 and, upon further review, was not able to move the chains. That led to an 11-play, 42-yard drive that got to the Philadelphia 25-yard line, resulting in no points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Wind is a factor at Lincoln Financial Field

While most NFL teams are aggressive on fourth down these days, both the Bears and Eagles could go for it in key situations more often on Friday. That's due to the severe winds at Lincoln Financial Field. Chicago was looking at a fourth-and-1 situation from the Philly 24, and opted to go for it, likely in part because of the winds making a field goal attempt much more challenging. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears inactives

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles inactives

default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    BREAKING: QB J.J. McCarthy (Concussion) Out at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Bears Face Packers Twice Starting Next Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Bears Final 2 Games vs 49ers & Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Eagles Travel to Buffalo in Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    BREAKING: QB Aaron Rodgers (Wrist) to Return vs Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    JUST IN: QB Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Out Against Broncos | Sun, 8:20 PM

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    This Just In: Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown Out At Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    Week 13 Highlights: Chiefs at Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 13 Highlights: Bengals at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Week 13 Highlights: Packers at Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Joe Burrow Sounds Off After Thanksgiving Win Over Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Lamar Jackson Continues To Struggle As Ravens Lose to Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Joe Burrow's Return Sparks Bengals Win Over Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    MUST SEE: Cowboys Hold Off Chiefs on Thanksgiving

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Onsite Reaction: Cowboys 4th Straight Win On Thanksgiving

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Onsite Reaction: Chiefs Fall Short On Thanksgiving

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Cowboys Outduel Chiefs, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Are The Cowboys A Threat To Make A Run In The Playoffs?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Jordan Love Is Playing 'The Best We Have Seen Him of His Entire Career'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Trouble in the Water for the Lions Without Amon-Ra St. Brown

See All NFL Videos