As you crack open your Thanksgiving leftovers, how about some NFL football to further wet your whistle? The holiday weekend continues in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Chicago Bears for a "Black Friday" contest that has blossomed into a wildly intriguing NFC matchup.

At the beginning of the season, you probably would've assumed the Eagles would be among the top seeds in the NFC, which they are as they enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the conference. However, the same cannot be said for the Chicago Bears, who also sport an 8-3 record and are atop the NFC North coming into Friday and nipping at their heels as the No. 3 seed. Depending on the results of this matchup, these foes could flip-flop in the standings, or Chicago could fall behind the Green Bay Packers with a loss, so this is as close to a playoff contest as we can get to at this time of the year.

Will it be the Bears who continue on this remarkable resurgence? Or will the Eagles bounce back from a devastating loss to Dallas in Week 12 and hold onto their standing within the conference? As we find out, check out our live blog of all the action featured by our expert analysis and real-time highlights.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Bears live

Date: Friday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 28 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Stream: Prime Video

Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -7, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

