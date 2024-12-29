The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, two of the most bitter rivals in all of sports, will write another chapter in their long history this weekend. The Eagles can clinch an NFC East title with a win, but the Cowboys will try to play the role of spoiler.

The Eagles come into this matchup after suffering their first loss since Sept. 29. All eyes will be on the status of star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is currently in the concussion protocol. If Hurts can't go, Philadelphia's offense will be weakened, though not completely defanged. That's because Saquon Barkley, the NFL's leading rusher is still in the backfield, and he is coming off a 150-yard and two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders.

On the other sideline, the Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they can try to keep the Eagles from winning the division for at least one more week. Dallas has now strung together back-to-back wins with the latest one coming against an explosive Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad. But the Cowboys will have to do it without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was shut down for the season with a shoulder injury.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread, odds

Philadelphia is a large 9-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41 points.

Eagles vs. Cowboys recent series history

Philadelphia and Dallas have split their last 10 meetings, however, neither team has been able to stack wins dating back to the 2021 season.