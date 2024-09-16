Eagles vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'MNF'

Saquon Barkley's first carry with the Eagles at The Linc goes 9 yards.
Jahan Dotson gets his first catch with Eagles on next play. 4-yard gain for a first down.
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season wraps up with a battle of the birds on Monday night, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. This is the home opener for the Eagles, and there are good vibes in the "City of Brotherly Love." Not only did franchise legend Nick Foles hold his retirement ceremony this afternoon, but the Eagles are also coming off a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
Saquon Barkley accounted for three total touchdowns in his Eagles debut, which was tied for the most touchdowns scored by any player in a team debut since 1970. With star wide receiver A.J. Brown out tonight due to a hamstring injury, expect Jalen Hurts to rely on his dual-threat back.
As for the Falcons, they also have a talented running back in Bijan Robinson, who racked up 105 yards from scrimmage last week in the 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kirk Cousins' Falcons debut did not go according to plan, as he threw for just 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first game back after tearing his Achilles in October 2023. Can he get Atlanta's offense on track in this hostile environment?
Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this interconference matchup as it happens.
Date: Monday, Sep. 16 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Eagles -5.5 O/U 45.5
All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.
On defense, Avonte Maddox wa sin slot. Quinyon Mitchell on outside. No Cooper DeJean in slot to start tonight.
Darius Slay was actually targeted. Slay had just 1 target last week, but Kirk Cousins targeted him on the 4th play for the Falcons. Slay allowed a 6-yard gain and on the 3rd-and-4 Cousins pass to Bijan Robinson was incomplete.
Cousins still looks off.
Eagles fans boo after a Jalen Hurts 3-yard run (keeper) on 3rd-and-9. The #Eagles will punt after the first drive.
The Cam Jurgens penalty hurt.
The Eagles open in "12 personnel." Dotson and Smith at WR. Smith goes in motion on teh first offensive play of the game. Grant Calcaterra with a 15-yard gain on the first play.
Eagles will get the ball first.
Welcome to Philly Saquon
DT Brandon Dorlus
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
RB Jase McClellan
DL Ruke Orhorhoro
OT Brandon Parker
QB Tanner McKee (third QB)
WR A.J. Brown
CB Eli Ricks
LB Devin White
OL Darian Kinnard
OG Trevor Keegan
DT Byron Young