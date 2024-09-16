Eagles vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'MNF'

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season wraps up with a battle of the birds on Monday night, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. This is the home opener for the Eagles, and there are good vibes in the "City of Brotherly Love." Not only did franchise legend Nick Foles hold his retirement ceremony this afternoon, but the Eagles are also coming off a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

Saquon Barkley accounted for three total touchdowns in his Eagles debut, which was tied for the most touchdowns scored by any player in a team debut since 1970. With star wide receiver A.J. Brown out tonight due to a hamstring injury, expect Jalen Hurts to rely on his dual-threat back.

As for the Falcons, they also have a talented running back in Bijan Robinson, who racked up 105 yards from scrimmage last week in the 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kirk Cousins' Falcons debut did not go according to plan, as he threw for just 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first game back after tearing his Achilles in October 2023. Can he get Atlanta's offense on track in this hostile environment?

